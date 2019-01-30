January 30, 2019

As of today, with polling through yesterday, HRC up two in IBD Tracking, one in ABC tracking, and minus 2 in the (leans Trump) LA Times poll. But each of these polls is a 7 day poll, meaning only one day post-email news has been taken into account. And all have been trending to Trump even before the emails. No poll that concluded Thursday or after shows HRC with more than a 3 point lead. A poll conducted today would probably show a dead-even race, maybe a small Trump advantage. This may very well be fleeting, but the media doesn’t seem to be catching on that HRC no longer holds a lead.

So as of when the Comey letter was released, Clinton had a small lead in the popular vote, with the polls trending toward Trump. When the votes were tallied, Clinton emerged with a small lead in the popular vote. Analyses like Silver’s simply don’t take into account the fact that Trump had significant momentum before the Comey letter’s release, momentum that didn’t fully show up in analyses that relied largely on days-old polls and polls that reflected a week’s worth of polling.