January 30, 2019

POPCORN: Ocasio-Cortez could face a primary challenge in 2020 as frustrated Democrats begin to whisper about torpedoing firebrand who is working to replace them with progressives. “You’ve got numerous council people and state legislators who’ve been waiting 20 years for that seat. I’m sure they can find numerous people who want that seat in that district.”

Plus: “Sparking the anger was a report from Politico that Ocasio-Cortez and a grassroots group with close ties to her, Justice Democrats, were considering backing a primary challenge to fellow New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, among other lawmakers.”