WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Kamala Harris Vows to ‘Eliminate’ Private Insurance Market. “Let’s eliminate all of that,” said Harris, who announced her 2020 presidential candidacy this week, “let’s move on.”

Related: Kamala Harris 2020: You Can’t Keep Your Plan, Your Car Is Banned, and If Your Kids Miss Class I’m Sending You to Jail.

More: Twenty Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Harris.