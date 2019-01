WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING? Overload: A City That Opened Its Doors To Asylum Seekers Has Come To Regret It. “So what’s the lesson here? America remains a generous nation that’s willing to help those who are truly in need provided they follow the rules. But once the word gets out that the doors are open, you can quickly be overwhelmed.” There are probably two billion people who would move here if they could. That’s a lot of people.