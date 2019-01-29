January 29, 2019

TOXIC FEMININITY: Restraining order sought against campus administrator after friendly workplace hug.

Christopher Forest, a new administrator at California State University Monterey Bay, had to appear before a judge last month for giving a coworker a friendly hug.

Forest, tapped as the founding director of the university’s budding Master of Science Physician Assistant program, had reportedly given the hug to a female coworker on his first day of work because she had helped him with some travel arrangements when he’d interviewed for the job.

But the hug’s receiver, Siphannay Burnes, an administrative and research analyst for the College of Health Sciences and Human Services, responded with a request for a restraining order against Forest. The judge declined to grant the restraining order but did admonish campus officials on Burnes’ behalf, saying she had a right to be fearful.