January 28, 2019

ONLINE PLATFORMS FACT-CHECKING FAIL …AGAIN: Facebook has on at least three separate occasions tried and utterly failed to “manage” or “verify” news sites posted to their platform. They tried algorithms and that was a disaster. Then they hired a crew of Social Justice Warriors — not one with any journalism experience — and that was a train wreck. Then, with the advice of an expensive PR firm they hired failed network “journalist” Campbell Brown to manage “news partnerships.”

Now Breitbart is reporting yet another swing and a miss, this time it’s Google:

NewsGuard, which is the establishment media’s latest effort to blacklist alternative media sites, is giving its sign of approval to proven hoaxes, even to stories that have been retracted […] here is NewsGuard’s seal of approval (on the Google search page) for Rolling Stone’s 2014 hoax about a gang rape at the University of Virginia (UVA).

Needless to say, that story was not only proven false, but the reporter was found to have acted with actual malice resulting in a multi-million dollar judgment against the magazine. Worse yet, they are still giving a green check to the discredited BuzzFeed story about what Michael Cohen told Mueller.

They’ll never learn, will they?