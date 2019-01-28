January 28, 2019
MAXINE WATERS: More Diverse Financial Institutions Needed, Particularly in Management. “I probably will” support reparations bill after studying, Waters said following her speech at a Center for American Progress event.
“Probably.”
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
MAXINE WATERS: More Diverse Financial Institutions Needed, Particularly in Management. “I probably will” support reparations bill after studying, Waters said following her speech at a Center for American Progress event.
“Probably.”