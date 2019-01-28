January 28, 2019

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Attack Of The Techno Lynch Mob. “The Covington Lie offered the perfect occasion for the electronic mob to pounce—after temporarily licking its wounds following the BuzzFeed fake news hysteria. And it did so without shame or even much regret after the fact, as Jason Leopold, the BuzzFeed fabulist, ceded center stage to a kindred serial prevaricator, Nathan Phillips. The latter in his 15 minutes of fame did not make a major statement that was not contradicted by an earlier statement or by the facts. The entire psychodrama boiled down not to what the facts on the ground showed, but rather who each party was perceived innately to be.”

Lefties prefer to operate on terms of who’s a good or bad person because those are easier to manipulate than facts.