January 28, 2019

SPACE: Under Armour is Making Spacesuits for Virgin Galactic: But they won’t be making conventional, pressurized suits. “Rather, the spokesperson said that outfits will cater to a shirt-sleeve environment, meaning an aircraft or spacecraft that doesn’t call for specialized protective clothing, like a commercial flight. As such, it remains unclear how much protection the Under Armour suits will actually provide beyond the company’s typical athleisure threads.”

Well, none, unless they’re skinsuits, a technology that’s been around as long as I’ve been alive, but is mostly known to science fiction readers.