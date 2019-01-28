January 28, 2019

IS THERE ANYTHING IT CAN’T DO? Coffee promotes DNA repair, which may be why it extends life.

Also, caffeine is a weak, nonspecific phosphodiesterase inhibitor. PDE5 inhibitors, like Viagra and Cialis, seem likely to have significant life-extension and anti-cancer properties. There are a lot of other PDE receptors whose function we don’t really know, though PDE4 inhibitors are now used to fight inflammatory diseases. And PDE inhibitors are being looked at for numerous other ailments.

So it’s possible that some of the mechanism is here, too. I’d like to see more research.