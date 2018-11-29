November 29, 2018

MICHAEL COHEN ENTERS PLEA DEAL WITH MUELLER.. Here, courtesy of the Special Counsel Press Office, is the plea agreement. The plea is to a violation of the False Statements Act in relation to his Congressional testimony.

For those interested in going deeper, I recommend Peter W. Morgan’s The Undefined Crime of Lying to Congress: Ethics Reform and the Rule of Law, 86 Northwestern U. L. Rev. 177 (1992). And here’s a New Yorker piece by Jeffrey Rosen. Excerpt: “Perjury traps have become a popular tactic among independent counsels: if they can’t prove the alleged crime they were appointed to investigate, they indict suspects for lying to investigators. But the traps are effective only because independent counsels have succeeded over the past few decades in expanding the lying laws far beyond their historical roots.”