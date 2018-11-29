November 29, 2018

ROGER KIMBALL: Welcome Back to the Big Bully Boy Scout Show. “Inquiring minds want to know. Why haven’t the New York Times and the rest of the Democratic party media apparatus—to say nothing of the office of the special counsel—taken an interest in the Podesta brothers, John and Tony? The latter worked with Paul Manafort in the Ukraine, the former was the head of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Interesting, no? . . . In a way, the despicable Robert Mueller is just a patsy in this surreal carnival. He has been empowered, at great public expense ($40 million and counting), to Get Trump. That’s the unspoken brief. Along the way, of course, he gobbles up the lives of a wide circle of the president’s associates in order to make such association toxic. His lack of curiosity, and lack of ferocity, about Glenn Simpson and his X-rated, fact-free dossier, the fairy tale that got the whole ‘Russian collusion’ meme started in the first place, speaks volumes.”