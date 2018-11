THEY TOLD ME IF DONALD TRUMP WERE ELECTED PRESIDENT, WE’D SEE THE MAINSTREAMING OF GENOCIDAL ANTI-SEMITISM. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! CNN commentator calls for elimination of Israel, endorses violent Palestinian ‘resistance.’ He should lose his CNN gig for this. But he’s black and a lefty, so he’ll get a pass.

UPDATE (From Ed): CNN has a long history of reporters making ugly anti-Semitic statements.