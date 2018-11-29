November 29, 2018

EMMETT TILL SIGHS: Female writer who notes campus rape accusations target black men isn’t woke enough for women’s college.

Emily Yoffe has done more than perhaps any journalist to highlight the marginalized victims of what she calls the “campus rape overcorrection”: men of color, particularly African Americans.

But because she argues that Title IX has been weaponized against those who are least able to defend themselves, she’s insufficiently woke to appear at her alma mater, a women’s liberal arts college.

That’s according to a student activist who published an op-ed in The Wellesley News the day before Wellesley College hosted Yoffe through its Freedom Project, which promotes “tolerance, pluralism, intellectual diversity, and freedom of expression.”

Yoffe’s Nov. 14 event was focused on how “a well-intended policy designed to address sexual misconduct injustices against young women has created a system of injustices against the accused,” referring to the Obama administration’s since-rescinded Title IX guidance.

It has instead “expanded definitions of misconduct to encompass almost any sexual behavior on campus, and promulgated pseudo-scientific assertions that undermine women’s agency,” according to the event description. (It does not appear to be posted on any Wellesley video archive.)

Becca Pachl, who transferred to Wellesley after getting a scholarship for its Contemporary Women’s Leadership program, denounced her college not only for “its sanction of Yoffe’s lecture on campus” but also the timing of the event.