AMAZON RELEASES TRAILER, DEBUT DATE FOR SEASON THREE OF THE GRAND TOUR: Season Three of The Grand Tour Will Be a Cacophony of Car-Related Fun. “While some believe The Grand Tour got off to a rocky start with season one, season two made some real improvements. Who knows? Maybe season three will be when it finally hits its stride. Come January 18th, 2019, Amazon Prime members will get to find out for themselves.”