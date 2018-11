SUNNY ITALY, home of newfound gun freedoms. “Salvini says he is on the side of honorable, decent, tax-paying Italian citizens, and just wants to give them a reasonable chance to effectively defend themselves from violent criminals. Citizens are enthusiastically responding by applying for licenses, and buying guns, at a record, and accelerating, pace. . . . The new law doubles the number of weapons licensed citizens can own, and also eliminates limits on magazine capacity.”