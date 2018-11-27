November 27, 2018

I THINK IT’S GOOD TO UNDERCUT THE CULTURE OF IMPUNITY AROUND LEFTIST “PROTESTS.” More protests would not surprise Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson says it “wouldn’t surprise” him if the protesters who showed up at his home with bullhorns on Thanksgiving come back again — and added they’ll face swift arrest if any legal lines are crossed.

“The minute you violate the law, we’re going to lock you up,” Hodgson said yesterday, a few days after about 20 protesters from the leftist Rhode Island group FANG Collaborative demonstrated against Hodgson’s pro-ICE stance outside his Dartmouth home as he and his family ate their turkey.

Hodgson, an outspoken supporter of President Trump and his immigration policies, said people “have every right” to protest legally. But added that the FANG people are acting “ridiculously,” and should see the full might of the law if they overstep their bounds.