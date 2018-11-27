November 27, 2018

SETH BARRETT TILLMAN ON THE DOWNSIDES OF PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION. “Did you think the ballot design in Bush v Gore and the 2018 Florida elections were complex…too complex for the voter? In first-pass-the-post elections, the voter picks a single candidate for each election. But in proportional representation with the automatic transferable vote, the voter has to rank order all the candidates. That makes ballot design more complex. The Irish can do that because they tend to only have one set of offices on the ballot paper–the national parliament, or local councils. But in the U.S., we have multiple federal, state, and municipal executive and legislative positions (and sometimes judges) on the ballot. Our ballots would have to grow in size and complexity, or we would have to hold more elections. If we go down the latter route, voter turn out may be a problem, particularly where national races are not on the ballot.”