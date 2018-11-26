November 26, 2018

CHARGES: SUV DRIVER WHO HIT GATE AT MINNESOTA GOVERNOR’S RESIDENCE WANTED TO SPEAK WITH DAYTON.

After Fouquette was removed from the vehicle, he told troopers “he had many problems and … believed the only solution was to speak with the governor.”

He went on to tell paramedics that he had medical problems and was weary of “all the electricity” under his skin, the criminal complaint quoted him as saying.

Authorities estimated that the crash caused $50,000 to $75,000 damage to the gate.