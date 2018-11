LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Manafort Plea Deal Broken and Much, More More. “Yeah, why am I skeptical that Manafort had any info on treasonous Trump campaign collusion with RUSSIA? According to Mueller, ‘Manafort committed federal crimes by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Special Counsel’s Office on a variety of subject matters.’ We don’t know what Manafort lied about yet, that will be revealed before sentencing.