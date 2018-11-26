November 26, 2018
WATCH: BRILLIANT VIDEO SHOWS YOU JUST HOW WRONG JIM ACOSTA WAS ABOUT THE MIGRANTS STORMING THE BORDER.
Or as Ace writes, in his own inimitable way, “Jim Acosta roughs up the truth as if it’s a slender White House intern.”
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
WATCH: BRILLIANT VIDEO SHOWS YOU JUST HOW WRONG JIM ACOSTA WAS ABOUT THE MIGRANTS STORMING THE BORDER.
Or as Ace writes, in his own inimitable way, “Jim Acosta roughs up the truth as if it’s a slender White House intern.”