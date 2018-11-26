November 26, 2018
NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Lindsey Graham Has A Recommendation For Ocasio-Cortez After She Likens The Holocaust To Migrant Caravan.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina had some words of advice for Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who likened the ongoing situation at the U.S. southern border to the plight of Jews during the Holocaust.
“I recommend she take a tour of the Holocaust Museum in DC,” Graham tweeted Monday. “Might help her better understand the differences between the Holocaust and the caravan in Tijuana.”
Lindsey 2.0 is much more fun that his squishy RINO predecessor.