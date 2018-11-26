November 26, 2018

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Lindsey Graham Has A Recommendation For Ocasio-Cortez After She Likens The Holocaust To Migrant Caravan.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina had some words of advice for Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who likened the ongoing situation at the U.S. southern border to the plight of Jews during the Holocaust.

“I recommend she take a tour of the Holocaust Museum in DC,” Graham tweeted Monday. “Might help her better understand the differences between the Holocaust and the caravan in Tijuana.”