November 26, 2018

THIS IS CNN: Hamburgers will kill us and cause global warming or something.

[CNN “counterterrorism analyst” Phil Mudd:] If you look at people in my world talking about things like climate change, they talk about things like changing weather, weather patterns, believe it or not, a national security issue, because that has to do with water. In places like the Middle East water is an issue that people go to war over. But this is pretty simple. I think we are debating this. This is an — this is a leadership issue. Tens of millions of Americans will wake up today and eat hamburgers for lunch, that’s going to kill them. People don’t focus on the long term, they focus on the short term.

When will Mudd demand that Time-Warner-CNN-HBO drop all advertising from McDonald’s, Burger King, and other hamburger restaurants to save the planet?