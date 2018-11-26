November 26, 2018

WHOM SHOULD JEWS EXCOMMUNICATE NOW? Man tries to run down Jews leaving Los Angeles synagogue.

So someone else tried to murder American Jews at a synagogue, this time unsuccessfully. After the Pittsburgh shooting, the Jewish left went nuts, blaming Trump, Trump-supporting Jews, and Israel (!) for the incident. The Atlantic’s Franklin Foer wrote, “Any strategy for enhancing the security of American Jewry should involve shunning Trump’s Jewish enablers. Their money should be refused, their presence in synagogues not welcome. They have placed their community in danger.”

The perp in L.A., however, was not a “white nationalist” but a Muslim named Mohammed Mohammed. I want Foer to follow his own logic. If “Trump’s Jewish enablers” were to blame for Pittsburgh, who in the Jewish community is to blame for Los Angeles? And who should be “shunned” now?