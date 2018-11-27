November 27, 2018

DUE PROCESS: Judge: Professor Had Right to Question Her Accusers. “A professor of sociology at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor disciplined for harassment should have been able to cross-examine her student accusers, a federal judge ruled last week, according to Mlive.com. In a lawsuit, Pamela Smock, the professor, argued that she was unfairly punished with a three-year pay freeze and denial of sabbatical, among other sanctions, after students — whose identities were not disclosed to her — said that she’d behaved inappropriately.”