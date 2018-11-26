November 26, 2018

21ST CENTURY HEADLINES: Fed Up Gamers Report Intrusive Sex Workers to the IRS for Tax Evasion.

It seems that THOTs on Snapchat and other platforms are using PayPal to charge men to see “premium snaps,” which are nudes or pornography. It’s also possible that these ladies of social media are not reporting their earnings to the IRS. In an effort that can only be described as hilarious, the anons at 4chan have launched a full-scale war on THOTs across all platforms. Women who fish for lonely and susceptible beta boys are the bane of many gamers, whose platforms are being taken over by the sex trollers. These women solicit in male-dominated platforms and many of the men who use the platforms are sick of it.

Bonus: “In a surprising twist, the #ThotAudit also serves the purpose of spreading the truth that taxation is theft.”

Added bonus: “4chan vs the Cam Girls” would make an excellent b-movie title.