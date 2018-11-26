November 26, 2018
IT’S AS IF ALL THE GREEN PANACEAS ARE FAILURES: Driving electric cars won’t make a dent in global carbon emissions, and may even increase pollution levels.
You know what works? Nuclear power and fracking.
