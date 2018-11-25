PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«

November 25, 2018

AMY ALKON BRINGS YOU THE LATEST IN CRAZY: Lesbians Being Told They’re Bigots Because They Aren’t Attracted To People With Penises.

The 21st century is not working out the way I had hoped, to coin an Insta-phrase.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:44 pm