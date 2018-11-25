November 25, 2018

OLD AND BUSTED: Seeking out strange new worlds and boldly going where no man has gone before.

The New Hotness? “Gizmodo offers an account of recent panel discussion about Mars hosted by Lucianne Walkowicz, the NASA/Library of Congress Chair in Astrobiology, and you have to read this, not to believe it, because of course the real problem with going to Mars is that it would represent ‘colonialism.’ No, seriously, that’s what the thinking is.

Read the whole thing. As Steve Hayward asks, “When Did NASA Go to Pot?”