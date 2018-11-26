November 26, 2018
DESPITE A RACIAL-SOLIDARITY CAMPAIGN, Andrew Gillum did worse with black voters than Bill Nelson. Maybe naked racial appeals don’t play as well? Or maybe they were offset by DeSantis’ school-choice support.
