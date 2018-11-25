November 25, 2018

THE 21st CENTURY IS NOT WORKING OUT AS I EXPECTED: Sarah Michelle Gellar is ‘terribly sorry’ for offending people with her pre-Thanksgiving lingerie post.

Forget the turkey — Sarah Michelle Gellar chowed down on some crow in the run-up to Thanksgiving this year.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Gellar has coughed up an apology after apparently offending some people by posting a photo of herself in lingerie as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday.

While the vast majority of comments displayed support for the actress, some people took issue with the post, leading Gellar to clarify in the comments section that she did not intend to fat-shame anyone.