WHAT KIND OF A SUCKER WOULD YOU HAVE TO BE TO BELIEVE THAT SEX WAS BETTER UNDER COMMUNISM? FIRST CLASS. No, Sex Wasn’t Better for Women Under Socialism: It’s hard to get in the mood when you’re sharing a bedroom with your mother-in-law. “The main lesson of this volume seems to be that many left-wing critics of capitalism can’t bring themselves to fully repudiate the legacy of 20th-century Marxism-Leninism.”