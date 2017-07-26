November 23, 2018

EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN:

● Shot: Dimming the sun: The answer to global warming?

—Headline, CNN today.

● Chaser:

This was something that John Holdren, Obama’s “Science” “Czar,” who in the 1970s, had a serious dalliance with radical eugenics, proposed in early 2009. Why couldn’t he convince the Obama administration to take him up on his risky environmental scheme, during a period when Democrats had control of all three branches of the federal government, and when James Hansen, NASA’s (since-retired) global warming guru was saying that Obama only had four years to save the earth?