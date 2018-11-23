November 23, 2018

AREOPAGITICA: On this day in 1644, Areopagitica, John Milton’s famed defense of free expression, was published. He wrote:

And though all the winds of doctrin[e] were let loose to play upon the earth, so Truth be in the field, we do injuriously by licensing and prohibiting to misdoubt her strength. Let her and falsehood grapple; who ever knew Truth put to the wors[e], in a free and open encounter.

I do wish I had as much confidence in the triumph of truth as Milton had. To paraphrase Star Trek‘s Dr. McCoy in The Omega Glory, “Spock, I’ve found that [falsity] usually triumphs–unless [truth] is very, very careful.” Still, Milton’s admonition that the State should stay the heck out of the fray seems a sound one.