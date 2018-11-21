November 21, 2018

WTF, P&G? Procter and Gamble wants to trademark ‘LOL,’ ‘WTF’ and other millennial friendly acronyms.

Procter and Gamble wants to trademark three-letter acronyms including ‘LOL’ and ‘WTF’ to use in an unlikely category: dishwashing detergents and soap.

P&G, owner of brands such as Febreze, Tide and Mr Clean, has applied to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to use ‘LOL’ (which stands for Laughing Out Loud), ‘WTF’ (What The F—), ‘NBD’ (No Big Deal) and ‘FML’ (F— My Life).

P&G has applied to use the four acronyms in liquid soap, dishwashing detergent, hard surface cleaners and air fresheners.