November 21, 2018

OH, CANADA: Celine Dion launches bizarre gender neutral kids clothing line.

These clothes are as ugly as you’d think. For one thing, they have lots of skulls. That’s not normal, either. Children are a fountain of life; they are vivacious, lively, inspiring, energetic, growing. It’s gross and unnatural to have children and dead men’s skulls together.

I think she was trying to be funny, but you can’t miss the sheer creepiness of her saying that “our children are not ours.”