November 21, 2018

I’M READY FOR MY CLOSE-UP, MR. OBAMA: Where does politics end and entertainment begin?

Barack Obama has gone from “You didn’t build that” to full-blown entrepreneurship. In the New York Post, Isabel Vincent has a story detailing the book deals, production deals, merchandising agreements, and speaking fees that are now bringing in millions for Obama and his wife, Michelle. One detail about Obama Inc. stands out among the rest: the deal the former first family has signed with Netflix. Vincent writes: “The $50 million, multi-year deal calls on the Obamas ‘to produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docuseries, documentaries, and features.’”