November 21, 2018

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: The NYT Has an ‘Angry Uncle Bot’ to Help You Navigate Thanksgiving with Your Family.

In less than a month, the left has gone from melting down over the NPC meme to building their own.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:01 pm