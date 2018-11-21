November 21, 2018

CORPORATE VIRTUE SIGNALLING PART DEUX: This time it’s AirBnB deciding to make the world a better place by succumbing to the BDS crowd. The New York Post reports that:

Airbnb says: No Jews allowed. The apartment-sharing service has sided against Israel by banning and delisting the apartments of peaceful Jewish civilians living in Judea and Samaria. And that’s not even the worst part[…] No, the worst part is that Airbnb has singled out Jews, and only Jews, as the one group in the world that is worthy of such censure. That’s what makes its boycott a naked act of corporate anti-Semitism.

With any luck, people will stop doing business with AirBnB. As the Professor says:

“Get Woke, Go Broke.”