November 21, 2018

WHAT’S FUNNY IS THAT MOST OF THESE SUDDENLY CRITICAL STORIES REALLY COME FROM THE (ALMOST CERTAINLY FALSE) BELIEF THAT FACEBOOK COST HILLARY THE ELECTION: The Decline and Fall of the Zuckerberg Empire. But this is pretty true: “Other tech giants have managed to escape the opprobrium directed at Facebook because they have obviously useful services. Amazon delivers things to your house. Google helps you find things online. Apple sells actual objects. Facebook … helps you get into fights? Delivers your old classmates’ political opinions to your brain?”

But now do Twitter on this metric.