LOOK, IT’S JUST A MEASURE FRENCH REVOLUTIONARIES CAME UP WITH. TO TIE IT TO ANY KIND OF CONSTANT OUTSIDE EARTH IS LIKE INSISTING TODAY IS THE 30TH BRUMAIRE 227. IT DOESN’T MAKE IT MORE EXCITING. IT JUST MAKES US FEEL LIKE YOU’RE UPPING THE ANTE ON CRAZY: Kilogram Untethered from Earthly Objects.