November 20, 2018

TIM BLAIR: SCARY CAPITAL LETTERS MELT SNOWFLAKES.

See that headline above? It’d be banned at Leeds Trinity’s school of journalism, where students are apparently alarmed by anything not written in a combination of lower case and emojis:

University lecturers have been told not to use words in capital letters when setting assignments because it might frighten students into failure. Staff at Leeds Trinity’s school of journalism have also been told to “write in a helpful, warm tone, avoiding officious language and negative instructions” …

Old and busted: England’s brave young men unafraid of the Hun, win two World Wars. The new hotness: capital letters are emotional triggers!

(I hope the students at Leeds can handle the constant barrage of Instapundit’s all-caps headlines, a no-nonsense style from a more civilized era.)