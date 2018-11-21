PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
November 21, 2018

HMM: Democrats Have Devised A Way To Dilute Trump’s Judicial Picks.

California Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D) and Kamala Harris (D) are utilizing their positions on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee to try and have a say in who should fill vacancies in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and various district courts.

The two legislators sent a letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to let the Trump administration know that they’re ready and willing to come to a compromise nominees.

Were they able to come up with a reason Trump should want to compromise with them?

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:57 am