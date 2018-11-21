November 21, 2018

YEP. I LOVE THE WAY SIGS FEEL IN MY HAND, BUT I SHOOT BEST WITH A GLOCK THAT I DON’T PARTICULARLY LIKE: “It turns out that there is near-zero correlation between a gun ‘feeling good in the hand’ standing there unloaded at the gun counter and which gun one can shoot the best at speed on actual targets.” This is one of several reasons to distinguish between guns one shoots for fun, and guns one relies on for defense. My Ruger LCP is no fun to shoot, for example, but it’s quite accurate and easy to carry. No reason to shoot it more often than needed for practice.