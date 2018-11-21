November 21, 2018

OKAY, IT’S A NAME THAT PARTY, BUT THE INTERESTING THING ABOUT THIS STORY CIRCULATING NOW IS THAT IT NAMES MARCIA FUDGE, WHO WAS CHALLENGING NANCY PELOSI: The many important people who vouched for wife-beater and former judge Lance Mason.

Mason was arrested Saturday after he was identified as a suspect in the fatal stabbing of the ex-wife. Shaker Heights police have charged Mason with felonious assault after he crashed into the SUV of a police officer responding to a harrowing 911 call from Mason’s sister. Mason remained hospitalized Tuesday and police expect to file more charges against him.

Authorities have not said what precipitated Saturday’s deadly attack.

Dozens of letters written on Mason’s behalf between his August 2014 arrest for the first attack on Fraser Mason and when his disciplinary case went before the Ohio Supreme Court in October 2017 showed none of Mason’s friends and colleagues could believe Mason was capable of carrying out such violence once, let alone twice.

U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, four current judges who served alongside Mason on the bench, John J. Russo, Hollie Gallagher, Brendan Sheehan and Joan Synenberg, former Judge Ronald Suster, judge-elect Bill McGinty were among those who condemned the attack, but threw the weight of their reputations behind Mason’s character.

Fudge said in her letter, which was addressed to visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove in August 2015 as Cosgrove prepared to sentence Mason after he pleaded guilty to felonious assault, that she was “deeply saddened” by Mason’s actions, which ran contrary to his reputation as an advocate for his community.