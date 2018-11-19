November 19, 2018

RACISM IS EVERYWHERE, I GUESS: Shouting ‘Mexico First,’ Hundreds In Tijuana March Against Migrant Caravan.

“We want the caravan to go; they are invading us,” said Patricia Reyes, a 62-year-old protester, hiding from the sun under an umbrella. “They should have come into Mexico correctly, legally, but they came in like animals.” . . .

While the protesters numbered only a few hundred, in a city of more than 1.6 million, vitriol against the migrants has spread across social media in Tijuana in recent days.

“They should create concentration and deportation camps with federal funds,” wrote one commenter on the Facebook page organizing the march.

“Tijuana is a place that welcomes anyone, but you must have papers, you must identify yourself,” demonstrator Magdalena Baltazar said on Sunday, as she waved a Mexican flag and marched through the city. “We work hard here. We don’t get handouts. The government shouldn’t be giving things to migrants when plenty of Mexicans are in a difficult position.”

Most of the protesters said the migrants should be detained and deported.