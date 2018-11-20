November 20, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Law professor sues University of California to expose anti-Asian preferences.

What are they hiding? The data will either exonerate or incriminate UC’

A law professor at UCLA has filed a lawsuit against the University of California System for withholding records he believes could show it’s illegally using race in admissions.

While UC claims it doesn’t have the “specific data set” requested by Richard Sander, the professor told The College Fix that the same kind of data “was provided to us 10 years ago.”

UC gave scholars an “extensive database” that covered admissions from 1992 through 2006, according to a press release by the Asian American Community Services Center, which is suing alongside Sander. UC has “adamantly refused” to provide data from 2007 onward.

Sander believes UC is discriminating against Asian-American applicants based on a 2014 report, commissioned by UCLA, that analyzed five years of admission rates at the Los Angeles campus.