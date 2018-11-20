November 20, 2018

GOOD: F-35 Tests Out Tech that Keeps Pilots from Crashing Into the Ground. “Auto-GCAS saves lives, it’s been proven in the F-16 and the F-22. We’ve been able to be an advocate to the warfighter, and the F-35 enterprise as a whole, to get them to accelerate implementation of F-35 Auto-GCAS by about seven years.”

Given that this is proven technology and the importance of the F-35 to three service branches and to foreign allies, I’m surprised Auto-GCAS wasn’t baked in much earlier.