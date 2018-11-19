November 19, 2018

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Vladimir Putin Is Responsible for Everything Bad in the World, Including This Blog Post.

In six short years, they’ve all gone from “Hurr hurr, Romney is stuck in ’80s” to “OMG, my phone charger is missing, Putin stole it!” It’s just odd to me that they think Obama took care of this guy, and yet he stole an election right from under Obama’s nose. Doublethink is your best entertainment value.

Read the who thing, comrade. Citizen Treacher, Jim, 655321, is always doubleplus good.