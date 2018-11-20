November 20, 2018
TONI AIRAKSINEN: College Students Felt Depressed, ‘Rejected’ After 2016 Election.
I wonder how much of this “depression” is real, and how much of it is Generation Preen virtue-signaling for the pollsters.
